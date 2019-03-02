BESSEMER CITY - Annie Bess Parker, 93, went to be with her Lord on February 28, 2019 while at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain. She was born June 20, 1925 in Gaston County to the late Lizzie Bess.



Annie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Redskins and Braves fan and enjoyed cooking and gardening. The family would like to thank all the staff at White Oak Manor for their outstanding care and the love they showed Annie while she was there. We love you all.



She was preceded in death by her son John Thomas Moses, Jr.; brothers Grady Bess, Otis Bess; sisters Letha Bess, Zona Carpenter.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years Otis Parker; daughter Christine Bridges and husband James of Bessemer City; grandson Brad Hinson and wife Misty of Dallas; great- granddaughter Cheyanne Hinson of Dallas; Brandi her precious dog.



Annie's memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Harvest Baptist Church, Bessemer City with Rev. Robin Taylor officiating.



Her family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 pm prior to the service at the church.



To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.



Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City. Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary