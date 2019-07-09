|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Annie Sue Rick, 89, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, the daughter of the late David L Ewing and Amanda Morris Ewing.
Annie enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, fishing, and loved NASCAR.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Troy Murphy and George McCall Rick; daughter, Peggy Jean Alford; son, Troy Dale Murphy; brothers, J.C. Ewing, Clyde Ewing, Glenn Ewing,
Grady Ewing; sisters, Margaret Guin, Beatrice Williams, Mattie Henry, Flora Mae Starnes, Mable Ewing. Annie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ricky Dean and Julie Rick; daughter, Charlotte Rick Faulkenberry; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 9, 2019