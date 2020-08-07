GASTONIA - Annie Mae Lemmons Willis, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bryson City, North Carolina on August 19, 1943 to the late John and Irene Truelove Lemmons.
Annie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by so many. She was a member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church where she and her husband were very active for many years.
Annie is survived by her two loving daughters, Gina Roll (Ed), Sheila Searles (Scott); four grandchildren, Jennifer Baucom, Greg Bledsoe, Daniel Bledsoe, Michael Bledsoe; six great-grandchildren, Michaela Baucom, Bayli Bledsoe, Ravyn Bledsoe, Ava Bledsoe, Lucas Baucom, Autumn Bledsoe; brother, Gordon Lemmons (JoAnne).
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with A Celebration of Life Service to follow in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Saturday with Rev. Charles Keller officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen "A Quiet Place" Cemetery, Belmont with the Releasing of the Doves.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 59 years, Bobby Willis; brother, Turner Lemmons; her sister at heart, Lucile Price.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box, 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Willis family.