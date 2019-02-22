|
MT. HOLLY - Anthony B. Crognale, 96, formerly of Greenville, passed away Saturday February 16, 2019.
He was born in Greenville on June 18, 1922 to Stefano and Antoinette (Bucci) Crognale.
He was a 1941 graduate of Penn High School and from 1943-1945 Tony served his country during WWII in the South Pacific with the U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division. In 1951 he graduated from Thiel College where he received his B.S. in Economics with a minor in Sociology.
On October 18, 1943, he married the former Alba Deane Thigpen, she passed away September 29, 2008.
Tony enjoyed golfing and playing gin.
He is survived by daughters, Ann Kathleen and Robert Zwanziger of Mt. Holly NC; Mary C. Frye and Joseph L. O'Toole of Bradenton, FL; three sons, Michael A. and Kate Crognale of Norfolk, VA; Dr's. Steven D and
Patricia A. Crognale of Lancaster, PA; George M. Crognale of Lancaster, PA; a brother Angelo Crognale of
Cleveland, Oh; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Please join the family for a Memorial Mass
at Queen of Apostles Roman Catholic Church in Belmont, NC on February 22 at 11 a.m.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019