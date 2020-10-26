1/1
Anthony "Tony" Parker
Anthony Joe "Tony" Parker, 75, of Stanley, met Jesus face to face on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Ethel Summerlin Parker and Payton Morris Parker. Tony graduated from Cramerton High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was the former owner of Trinity Tire in Stanley and was currently the owner of Parker Landscaping. He served as a board member for Stanley Total Living Center and also Community Public Charter School. He also formerly volunteered as a P.E. teacher and coach at the Stanley Christian Academy. Tony was a long time member of Community Pentecostal Center in Stanley.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife Glenda Moore Parker; two sons Joey Parker and his wife Amy and Chad Parker and his wife Beth; one daughter Shauntay Sanchez and her husband Edgar; grandchildren Kenzie Davis and her husband Hunter, Alex, Colby, Tori, and Payton Parker, and Damian, Destiny, Aryana and Gabriel Sanchez; great grandson Beau Parker Davis; a brother Gary Parker and his wife Julie; two sisters Linda Hoffman and Janice Robbins and her husband Carl.
The family will greet guests from 6 until 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Community Pentecostal Center, 320 Ralph Handsel Blvd., in Stanley. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 also at the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for the Parker family.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Community Pentecostal Center
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Community Pentecostal Center
