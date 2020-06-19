Anthony Smeltzer II
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOONE - Anthony Reid Smeltzer II, 50, passed away June 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 16, 1970, son of Teresa Harvey Fralick.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his brothers, Jeremy Lee Blaine (Jamie) Gerald David Lee Blaine (Tammy) and Billy Welch, numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

Anthony touched many hearts and will forever be remembered.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Son I love u very much...I know you are in a better place now..you will always be missed and remembered and ALWAYS in my heart...I Love You Son.....
Teresa Fralick
Mother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved