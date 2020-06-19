BOONE - Anthony Reid Smeltzer II, 50, passed away June 1, 2020, at his home.



He was born May 16, 1970, son of Teresa Harvey Fralick.



In addition to his mother he is survived by his brothers, Jeremy Lee Blaine (Jamie) Gerald David Lee Blaine (Tammy) and Billy Welch, numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.



Anthony touched many hearts and will forever be remembered.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



