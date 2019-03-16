|
BELMONT - April Cynthia Bowman, 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Erwin Haram Bowman and Mary Ellen Rodgers Bowman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Bowman and her grandmother, Addie Rodgers.
She is survived by her sister, Robin McDonald and her husband, Eddie; her brother, Jeff Bowman and his wife, Barbara; nephews, Donnie Rush and Chad Rush and his wife, Brandy; and her extended family, Wanda Messer.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Memorials may be made to by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019