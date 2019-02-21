|
STANLEY - Archie Lee Huskins, 89, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
He was born December 15, 1929 to the late Lelah and Levi Huskins. He served honorably in the US Army, graduated from Stanley High School and married his wife of 62 years Carolyn.
He was a devoted husband, fun loving daddy and a beloved Pop. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Huskins, daughters Jo-Amber Junker, husband Aubrey, and Carolyn T. Huskins, grandson Matthew Junker wife Amanda, great grandson Bennett, granddaughter Catherine Cox, husband Andrew and great granddaughter Paisley and one brother Chester Huskins.
Archie was a member of Stanley First United Methodist Church where he had been a youth counselor, served as a Trustee and an usher and was the key-carrier for all activities. Archie loved his church family and was loved by them, especially the children and the Scouts.
His celebration of life will be held at Stanley First United Methodist Church on Friday February 22, 2019 at 3:00.
Visitation with the family will be prior to the service beginning at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist of Stanley Children's Ministry.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019