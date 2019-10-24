Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
Cramer Memorial United Methodist Church
154 North Main Street
Cramerton, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Cramer Memorial United Methodist Church
154 North Main Street
Cramerton, NC
1916 - 2019
Arlecy Moore Obituary
Arlecy Giles Moore, 103, of Cramerton, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at The Robin Johnson Hospice House. She resided at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living in Gastonia for the past several years. There she made numerous new friends and had many dedicated helpers who treated her with great tenderness, love, and respect.

Arlecy was born October 2, 1916, in Cosby, Tennessee, to David Crockett Giles and Cordelia Smith Giles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Welch Moore; son, Marley

David Moore; and six siblings: Beatrice, Irvin, Loman, Juanita, Tasker, and Devona.

She is survived by her daughter, Cordelia M. Stowe and husband Barry; grandchildren, Marla S. Price and husband Richi, Chip Stowe and wife Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Cramer Price and wife Jessica, Mason Price and fiancée, Lindsey Mackey, Carley Price, Cutter Stowe, and Tanner Stowe; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Arlecy was a longstanding member of Cramer Memorial United Methodist Church. Family and friends of Arlecy are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 12:30 until 1:15 Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the sanctuary at Cramer Memorial United Methodist Church, 154 North Main Street, Cramerton, NC.

Following the visitation a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:30. Pastor Jonathan R. Marr will officiate.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cramer Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 446, Cramerton, NC 28032.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made at: www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
