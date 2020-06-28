Arlene (Long) Hemphill
1949 - 2020
Arlene Long Hemphill, 71, of Forbes Road, Gastonia, North Carolina was born April 5, 1949 in Gaston County, North Carolina and departed this life Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late W.C. Long and Florence Logan Long.
After many years of service, she retired from Homelite Textron and was employed by Gaston County Jail prior to her illness.
No public viewing at the funeral home.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the graveside arrangements.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
Funeral Arrangements:
Graveside Service – Monday June 29, 2020 at 12:00 Noon
Lakeview Memory Gardens
1774 Filbert Hwy
York, SC. 29745


Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
