Arnold Lee Crawford Jr., 74, of Gastonia, passed away on December 5, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born on July 28, 1945 in Cherokee County, SC, the son of the late Arnold Lee Crawford Sr. and Eugenia Peace Crawford.
Arnold graduated from Clover High School.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of over 53 years, Vicky Crawford; brother, Dale Crawford and wife Jennifer; niece, Anna Crawford; nephew, Darren Crawford; and great-niece, June Crawford.
A funeral service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Gene Ally.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019