Mr. Arnold Thomas Whisnant Jr., 60, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born, January 1, 1959 a native of Gaston County, NC, son of Arnold Thomas Whisnant Sr. and the late Doris Marie Smith Whisnant. Arnold served in the US Army. He was a dedicated member of the Homelite Chainsaw club. He loved his family and friends, and his fur baby, Hunter. He loved deeply and was deeply loved. In addition to his father, he is survived by his brothers, Danny Whisnant (Terri), Steve Whisnant (Melissa), Paul Walls and Butch Tilley; two nieces, Shannon Cabinass (Boots) and Jennifer Whisnant; four nephews, Derik Sinclair (Sarah), Travis Sinclair (Jennifer), Brandon Whisnant and Caleb Whisnant; five great-nieces, Alexis Whisnant, Emily Chester, Carson Cabinass, Callie Cabinass and Braelynn Murray; and two great-nephews, Justin Chester and Brantley Murray.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Mike Wells, will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. Military Honors will be by the US Army and the Gaston County Honor Guard. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020