Arnold Wayne Dover, 59, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in York County, son of the late A.W. Dover and Mary Frances Carroll Dover. He enjoyed photography, woodworking and was a master with electronics.
He is survived by his wife and partner of 20 years, Marilyn Sigmon Dover; his sisters, Mary Ann Reyes (Jose'), Edna Peak, Darlene Philbeck (Ralph), Teresa Farris (Joey), Wanda VanDyke and Tammy Adams (Fiance' Dean); his brother, Tommy Dover; special nephew, Joe Morgan; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Dover will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice (Robin Johnson Hospice House) by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
The family would like to express a special 'Thank You' to Gaston Hospice and the Staff of Robin Johnson Hospice House and to the staff of Levine Cancer Institute.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Dover family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020