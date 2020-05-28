Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Olney Presbyterian Church
251 Olney Church Rd
Gastonia, NC
Arnold Whisnant Sr.


1931 - 2020
Arnold Whisnant Sr. Obituary
Arnold "Sam" Whisnant Sr., 89, of Gastonia, passed away, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Alexandria Place, Gastonia.

He was born, February 26, 1931 in Cleveland Co, NC, son of the late Thomas Whisnant and Alphia Holder Whisnant.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Smith Whisnant; son, Arnie Whisnant; sister, Jeanette McDougal; and brothers, Paul Whisnant, Lemuel "Tub" Whisnant, Clemment Whisnant and Carl Whisnant.

Sam is survived by his sons, Danny Whisnant and wife Terri and Steve Whisnant and wife Melissa; sister, Nadine Whisnant Cole; grandchildren, Shannon Cabiness, Brandon Whisnant, Jennifer Whisnant and Caleb Whisnant; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Mike Wells will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Olney Presbyterian Church - 251 Olney Church Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Burial will be held at the church cemetery.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 28, 2020
