Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Arthur Dennis


1935 - 2019
Arthur Dennis Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Arthur Bruce Dennis, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born in Gastonia and is the son of the late Leon Zimmerman Dennis and Lila Mae Dennis.

Mr. Dennis retired from the United States Army after 20 years as E-6 (Staff Sergeant). He served 2 tours in Viet Nam during the Viet Nam War, where he was awarded the Army Accommodation Medal, 2 Bronze

Stars with an Oak Leaf Cluster for Valor. He served with the 11 th Calvary Division as a Platoon Leader.

He loved his family and his Country.

Mr. Dennis is survived by his three sons, George Dennis, Richard Dennis, Jeffrey Dennis; one daughter, Leslie Valle; two brothers, Tommy Dennis (Ella Mae), Clyde Dennis; one sister, Rebecca Garcia; seven grandchildren, Lyndsey Ladd, Eric Dennis, Jonathan Genthner, William Genthner, Jr., Bruce Genthner, Jacob Genthner, Brycen Genthner; one great grandson, Colton Ladd.

The family will receive family and friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Comer officiating.

Interment with Full Military Honors by the United States Army will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 52 years, Dorothy June Warren Dennis; one son, Patrick Dennis; one brother, Claude Dennis; one sister, Carol Rhinehart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Dennis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
