STANLEY, NC- Arthur Ray Holt Jr., 56, passed away on October 27, 2019 at his residence. He was a "special" friend to everyone. Loved by everyone!
He was born January 24, 1963, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Arthur Holt Sr. and Barbara Smith Holt.
Left to cherish his memories are his stepson, Wayne David Glines; siblings, Pam Hardy, Jesse and Tommy Holt, and Danny and Ralph Russell; granddaughter, Taylor Glines; best friend, Linda Morton; special nieces and nephews, and all adopted children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Crisp.
A celebration of life service will be held 4 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 3 – 4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Atrium Health Cancer Foundation Lincolnton 447 McAlister Road, Ste. 1600, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019