Arthur Ray Holt Jr. Obituary

STANLEY, NC- Arthur Ray Holt Jr., 56, passed away on October 27, 2019 at his residence. He was a "special" friend to everyone. Loved by everyone!
He was born January 24, 1963, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Arthur Holt Sr. and Barbara Smith Holt.
Left to cherish his memories are his stepson, Wayne David Glines; siblings, Pam Hardy, Jesse and Tommy Holt, and Danny and Ralph Russell; granddaughter, Taylor Glines; best friend, Linda Morton; special nieces and nephews, and all adopted children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Crisp.
A celebration of life service will be held 4 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 3 – 4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Atrium Health Cancer Foundation Lincolnton 447 McAlister Road, Ste. 1600, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
