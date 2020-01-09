|
GASTONIA - Our beloved son, Asher Joel Ammons, 9, left this world January 7, 2020, surrounded by family after a year-long battle with a brain tumor. Asher was born on July 30, 2010 in Gastonia, a son of David and Leah Ammons.
Asher loved history, and reenacting his favorite World War II battles with his friends. He loved playing video games with his cousins, and destroying enemy bases with his toys. Along with his all-boy way of going about life, he was also very affectionate. He loved to hug the people in his family, looking for an opportunity to get them in a headlock, mid-hug. Asher never met a stranger.
Diagnosed with a brain tumor at just eight years old, Asher faced it with courage, informed by his Christian faith saying, "I'm not going to be afraid. I'm ready. He is my place of refuge, my stronghold." And now He has stepped into the rest of his Maker and King, where no sickness or pain will ever harm him again. When asked what he would want an obituary or epitaph about him to say, he responded, "This guy's not here. Heaven, here I come! I'm going to see my real Dad!"
Asher is survived by his parents, David and Leah, sister Annelise, and countless other family and friends.
A Celebration of life service will be held at Parkwood Baptist Church in Gastonia at 4:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private at Evergreen - "A Quiet Place".
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to .
