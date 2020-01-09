Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Parkwood Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Asher Ammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Asher Ammons


2010 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Asher Ammons Obituary
GASTONIA - Our beloved son, Asher Joel Ammons, 9, left this world January 7, 2020, surrounded by family after a year-long battle with a brain tumor. Asher was born on July 30, 2010 in Gastonia, a son of David and Leah Ammons.

Asher loved history, and reenacting his favorite World War II battles with his friends. He loved playing video games with his cousins, and destroying enemy bases with his toys. Along with his all-boy way of going about life, he was also very affectionate. He loved to hug the people in his family, looking for an opportunity to get them in a headlock, mid-hug. Asher never met a stranger.

Diagnosed with a brain tumor at just eight years old, Asher faced it with courage, informed by his Christian faith saying, "I'm not going to be afraid. I'm ready. He is my place of refuge, my stronghold." And now He has stepped into the rest of his Maker and King, where no sickness or pain will ever harm him again. When asked what he would want an obituary or epitaph about him to say, he responded, "This guy's not here. Heaven, here I come! I'm going to see my real Dad!"

Asher is survived by his parents, David and Leah, sister Annelise, and countless other family and friends.

A Celebration of life service will be held at Parkwood Baptist Church in Gastonia at 4:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private at Evergreen - "A Quiet Place".

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to .

Condolence messages may be shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Asher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -