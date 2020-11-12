1/1
Athena Creswell
1955 - 2020
BELMONT - Athena Eldridge Creswell, 65, went to be with her Savior on 11/9/2020.

She was the daughter of the late Everette and Evelyn Eldridge.

She is survived by her two children Benjamin Webb and Dara Buck and her husband Nolan, along with her grandchildren Atlas and Jackson Buck. As well as her loved aunt Berline Garrison, and her brothers Dennis Eldridge and Greg Eldridge and their families.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Saturday 11/14 at Evergreen Cemetery followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers please make charitable donations to Drums for a Cure.

Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
