BELMONT, NC- Athlene Simerson Wallace, 82, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Mecklenburg County, NC on June 27, 1937, Athlene was the daughter of the late Marie Pope Simerson.
Athlene retired from Home Federal Savings & Loan where she worked in accounting. She was an avid thrift shopper, who loved reading cookbooks.
Athlene is survived by her children and their spouses, Andrew and Debbie Wallace of Mint Hill, Patricia and Gary Green of Rock Hill, SC, and Kelly Wallace of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren, Nicole Naylor and spouse, Jason, Clifton Wallace and Jonathan Wallace; great-grandchildren, Caden Naylor and Jaxon Naylor.
Family and friends of Athlene Wallace are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.
Condolences may be sent to the Wallace family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Flowers are accepted or contributions in memory of Athlene may be sent to the .
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Wallace family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019