Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
Audrey Montez (McAlister) Harris

Audrey Montez (McAlister) Harris Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Audrey Montez McAlister Harris, 90, of Gastonia, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Robin Johnson House. Montez was born on July 19, 1929, in Westminster, SC, a daughter of the late James Willie and Lindsay Beatrice Cole McAlister.
Montez retired from Wix Corporation after 35 years of service, and was a charter member of Southminster Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Ernest F. Harris, son, Charles "Mickey" Harris, sisters, Frances Heffner, Vergie Cooper, Virginia McAbee, Elizabeth Clayton, and Willie Mae Wright, and brothers, Lewis McAlister, Raymond McAlister, and Carl McAlister.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Donald Parrott of Gastonia; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Harris of Little River, SC; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jack Webb of Beaumont, CA; sister-in-law, Fanny McAlister of Gastonia; grandchildren, Dayne and Hunter Harris, Christie Strickland (TJ), Josh Eaker (Hanna), and Jonny Eaker (Daryl); great-grandchildren, Ellie and Jackson Strickland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 3pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Southminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dan Oedy officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church, Capital Campaign, 1401 Hoffman Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com .
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Harris.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
