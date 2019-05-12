Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evangel Assembly of God
625 Neal Hawkins Road
Gastonia, NC
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Evangel Assembly of God
625 Neal Hawkins Road
Gastonia, NC
Audrey Pullen Obituary
1939 - 2019
LOWELL- Audrey Lingerfelt Pullen, 79, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County on September 9, 1939 to the late Arthur Clyde and Vivian Rimmer Lingerfelt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Henry Pullen, Sr., her son, Eddie Ray Pullen and brothers, James William Lingerfelt and Cecil Boyd Lingerfelt.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed!
Survivors include her children, Barry Lee Pullen, Alfred Pullen, Jr., Wanda P. Garris, Steve Dwayne Pullen, Judith Lynn Baker, Arthur Charles Pullen, Lisa Gail Pullen, Bryan Keith Pullen, Joseph Todd Pullen, and David Wayne Pullen; 37 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; brothers, A.C. Lingerfelt, Larry Lingerfelt and Henry O'Neil Lingerfelt; sisters, Judy Welch and Brenda Gail McPeters
Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 13th at Evangel Assembly of God, 625 Neal Hawkins Road, Gastonia, NC with Reverend Rufus Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2019
