Austin Leatherman Obituary
GASTONIA - Austin Hunter Leatherman, 26, passed away on March 8, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center.

He was born on January 14, 1994 to Stacy and Sandra Fraley Leatherman.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kirby Fraley; paternal grandfather, Benny Leatherman; and uncle, David Wheeler.

In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by his brothers, Kyle Leatherman (Kristal) and Mitchell Leatherman (Leslie); grandmothers, Zona Leatherman and Martha Fraley; and his 2 pet dogs, Stella and Buckley.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at City Church North Campus with Rev. Dickie Spargo officiating.

Visitation will follow after the service.

A graveside service will be held privately by the family.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
