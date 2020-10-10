Ava Anthony

CHERRYVILLE - Ava Mauney Anthony, age 93 of Roy Eaker Road, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Carolina Care and Rehabilitation. She was born February 24, 1927 in Gaston County to the late William F. and Beulah Metcalf Mauney.
She was a native of Gaston County. After graduating from Tryon High School she attended Evans Business College of Gastonia.
She was formerly employed by Carolina Freight Carriers in the accounting department. Ava was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cherryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill Anthony; brothers, Carl, Robert, and James Mauney; sisters, Lois Neill, and Thelma Propst.
Survivors include her two grandsons, Zeke Anthony and Evan Anthony; son Alan Anthony and finance Kristie Sanford of Cherryville; sisters, Myrtle Clark and Betty Price.
A Graveside Service, officiated by Rev. Dr. Bill Lowe, will be held at 1pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at City Memorial Cemetery.
Those in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
A guest register will be available from 9am – 4pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Growth Fund, 107 W Academy Street, Cherryville, NC 28021
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net