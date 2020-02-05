|
Bain Wilkerson Lowe, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday February 3, 2019 in Asheville. Bain was a long time Mt. Holly businessman and Stanley resident. He owned and operated Bel-graphics for many years. Although Bain was usually quiet he loved being around people. He is a past president of the Mt. Holly Rotary Club. He enjoyed hiking, backpacking and being outdoors. He liked to boat on Lake Norman. He has his own woodworking shop where he enjoyed making things. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Bain is the son of the late Effie (Louzanie Bradshaw) and Milton Lowe. Preceding him in death, in 2005, was his wife of 43 years; Nancy (Rankin) Lowe and a son David Lowe in 1980.
Left to remember Bain and to carry on his legacy are his daughter; Marsha Presnell, son; Jeff Lowe and wife Valerie Munei and brothers; Ted Lowe and Jimmy Lowe and wife Ann. Missing her grandfather is his only granddaughter; Erin Presnell.
A celebration of Bain's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 412 S. Main Street, Stanley. Reverend Brad Lowe will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 before the service in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Cherry Garden at Hillcrest Memorial Garden in Mt. Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020