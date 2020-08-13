1/1
Barbara Allen
SHELBY - Barbara Irvin Allen, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at The Pavilion at Brightmoore in Charlotte.

Born in Cabarrus County on June 28, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold Irvin, Sr. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Shelby, NC where she sang in the choir and helped with Vacation Bible School and Sunday school. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother who in her retirement enjoyed spending her days with her grandchildren taking them to and from school and other activities.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Cleamon Allen, two brothers, Harold Irvin Jr. and Tommy Irvin as well as one sister Patricia Overcash.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Jeff Allen and wife Amy and their three children; Matthew, Caitlin, Alexandra and Chris Allen and wife Becky and their three children; Tyler, Brittany, and Chance.

Graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park with Rev. Tony Tench officiating.

Memorials may be made to: Western North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association www.act.alz.org/donate

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Allen.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
