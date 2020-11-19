1/1
Barbara and Gene Boggs
DALLAS - Barbara (Lowery) and Gene Boggs, husband and wife, ages 62 and 70, died within days of one another. The family plans a joint service. Barbara was the daughter of the late Margaret and William Lowery. Barbara worked for years as a certified medical assistant and then at Hardee's. She was an excellent sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Gene is the son of the late Bobbie Sue (Carver) and Lonnie Tony. Gene proudly served his county in The United States Marine Corps. He and Barbara were married over 30 years. Gene did a variety of jobs for the City of Stanley including being a Meter Reader, Water Treatment Plant operator and doing leaf collection. Gene, too, will be dearly missed by many.

Barbara leaves behind daughter Angel Jones (Audrey) and son Michael Knight (Bonita). Brothers Travis and Earnest Lowery grieve
the loss of their sister.

Gene leaves behind his son Jonathan Boggs (Heather), sister Sue Miller and brothers Mack (Trina) and Charlie Tony.
Grieving the loss of their grandparents are John Jones, Jr. (Krissy), Tiffany (Jones) Allen (Richard), and Dianna Jones. The couple's great-grandchildren are Maci Jones and Brantley Allen.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday Evening, November 19th, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 412 South Main Street, Stanley.

A celebration of their lives will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday November 20, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley. Reverend Roger Overton will officiate and family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont.
Fond memories of the Boggs and condolences for the family can be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made in Barbara's and Gene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or www.dav.org.

The staff of Carothers Funeral home in Stanley is honored to serve the Boggs Family during this difficult time.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
7042632631
