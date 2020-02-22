|
|
MOUNT HOLLY- Barbara Ann Gray McCombs has gone to her Heavenly home as of Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born to Lonnie and Frances Gardner Gray in Dandridge, TN, she spent the majority of her life as a resident of Mount Holly, NC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert McCombs, and two sisters, Sandra McBride and Joan Hensley. She is survived by two sons, Ricky Kirkland and wife Melissa, and Bobby Kirkland and wife Kim. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Justin Kirkland and wife Amy, Beth Kirkland-Waite, Jeremy Kirkland, Matthew Kirkland, and Luke Kirkland. She spoiled one great-granddaughter, Lila Mobley. She also left a great friend and brother in law, Dale Hensley.
Barbara was a longtime member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle in Dallas, NC. She loved the Lord and served him well. Throughout her life she was a nurturing caregiver and aided in raising many children in addition to her own. She was the kind of woman who left notes on the pages of her Bible during Sunday morning sermons, listened to daily preaching on a small radio in her living room, and was not shy to tell you if Jesus didn't like something you'd said or did. She also enjoyed daily conversations with church members and friends that she held special and dear. She worked hard for her family and loved them the way Of God, unconditionally. She will be dearly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all she'd met.
A service to celebrate Mrs. McComb's life will be held at 3pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to this service from 2pm until 3 pm at the church.
Memorials may be made to Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020