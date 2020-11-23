1/1
Barbara Ann (Pryor) Setzer
BELMONT- Barbara Ann Pryor Setzer, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born in Gaffney, SC, daughter of the late Fred and Edna Pryor. She was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Setzer, and 7 siblings. She worked at Belmont Heritage for over 45 years. She loved to go bowling at Textile Lanes where she was a league member. She loved to dance and enjoyed planting flowers.
She is survived by her children Sheliah Williams and husband Burnell, Roger Setzer and wife Darlene, Sonya Branch, and Debra Setzer and Jerry Bowman. 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a brother Jack "Shorty" Pryor and numerous extended family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Setzer will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Sharon Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Gaston County.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Setzer family.
www.painterfuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
02:00 PM
Sharon Freewill Baptist Church
NOV
23
Burial
Greenwood Cemetery
