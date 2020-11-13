BELMONT - Barbara White Auten, 87, of Belmont, died peacefully Nov. 10, 2020. She was a native of Cramerton, daughter of William Virgil and Margaret Davis White. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 54 years, Charlie Max Auten; and her sister, Addie Belle White Swayney.



Mrs. Auten was a graduate of Cramerton High School, Class of 1951, and of Lees-McCrae College. She was a medical transcriber and retired from Derwood Medical Clinic in Charlotte and Gaston Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong member of Cramer Memorial United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Laura) Auten of Albemarle, NC, and Jerry (Debbie) Auten of Belmont; 5 grandchildren, Shan (Jennifer) Auten, Robbie (Kelly) Auten, Paige (Brooks) Stout, Christy Hogue, and Beth (Chris) Myers; and 9 great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers are Robbie Auten, Hunter Hogue, Doug Armstrong, Michael Armstrong, Chris Myers, Neil Pate, and Will Pate.



A graveside service will be held Sat. Nov. 14, at 1 pm, at Gaston Memorial Park, with Rev. Jonathan Marr and Rev. Laura Auten officiating. Please wear masks.



Memorials may be made to Cramer Memorial United Methodist Church, 154 N. Main St. Cramerton, NC 28032.



The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Auten family.



