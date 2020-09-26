Barbara Blair died on September 24, 2020 at The Forest at Duke Assisted Living in Durham, North Carolina. Born on October 21, 1926, in Gastonia, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James L. Blair.
She was a 1948 graduate of Agnes Scott College with a major in chemistry and received an M.S. degree in 1953 and the Ph.D. in chemistry in 1956 from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She was the first woman to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry from UT-Knoxville.
Before she attended graduate school, she worked as a laboratory analyst at Union Carbide in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. After receiving her doctorate, she spent several years as a Research Associate, first at the Medical School of the State University of New York at Buffalo, and then at the University of Virginia Medical School. She taught as an Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Wilson College, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 1961-62.
She joined the faculty of Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, Virginia, in 1962 as an Assistant Professor. She served three three-year terms as Chairman of the Chemistry Department and retired in 1994 as Professor of Chemistry Emerita. During a sabbatical year in 1968-69, she taught as Visiting Lecturer and Acting Head of the Chemistry Department of the Women's Christian College in Chennai, India. She also served Sweet Briar College as half-time Assistant Academic Dean in 1969-74 and Dean of the College full time 1974-77.
Her memberships included Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi; she was a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. As a member of the American Chemical Society, she was Chairman of the Virginia Blue Ridge Section in 1974. She authored several articles in scientific journals. She was an Elder at Amherst, Virginia, Presbyterian Church and a member of Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church in Durham, North Carolina.
Survivors are her sister, Helen B. Styers (deceased husband, W. Wesley Styers); four nieces and their families: Lynne S. Nester and husband, Ron Nester, their son, W. Lee Nester and wife, Hayley, and their children, Anderson and Evie; Sandra S, Smith and husband, T. O'Neil Smith, Jr., their daughter, Kristen Selph and husband, Jeff; Blair S. Smith and husband, Jerry Smith, their children, Kaitlyn Speas and husband, Jonathan and Kirklin R. Smith; and Dove S. Long and husband, W. Alexander Long, their children, Will and Marguerite Long. All surviving family members are of Gastonia, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia, NC at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders
, P. O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
