Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Old Savannah Baptist Church
138 Sutton Branch Rd
Sylva, NC
Barbara Brooks


1935 - 2019
Barbara Brooks Obituary
MCADENVILLE - Barbara Sutton Brooks, 83, passed away on July 25, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 26, 1935 in Jackson County, near Whittier, daughter of Algie and Bessie Green Sutton.

Barbara's family moved to Gaston County during her teen years where she later worked at PAMA Manufacturing and J. P. Stevens Automotive.

Barbara was an especially sweet and caring person, enjoying the simple things in life, really cherishing her family and friends.

She was a dedicated caregiver of her sister and best friend Betty. She loved to watch the Atlanta Braves baseball games.

She is survived by her brother Billy Sutton and wife Janice, as well as niece Robin Wyke (Sam) and nephew Steve (Kelly).

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Brooks, as well as her parents.

A graveside service and burial of ashes will be held Saturday, October 12, at 12:00 noon, for both Jimmie and Barbara at Old Savannah Baptist Church, 138 Sutton Branch Rd, Sylva, NC 28779, with Pastor Austin Frady officiating.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
