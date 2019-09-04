|
|
STANLEY - Barbara Anthony Bumgarner, 79, of Stanley, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Gaston County the daughter of the late David Franklin Anthony, Sr. and Mazura Coolidge Helms Anthony.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Brenda Gale Anthony and her son James "Jay" Chester Bumgarner, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Pamela Denise Bowlin; daughter-in-law Brenda Bumgarner; sister Rebecca Faye Anthony Keisler; brother David Franklin Anthony, Jr. and his wife Kathy; granddaughter Amanda Michelle Bumgarner; and two great grandsons Cameron James Bumgarner and Dalton Shane Rhyne.
The family will greet guests at a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019