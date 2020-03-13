|
|
Barbara Hoyle Cheney, 76, of Gastonia passed away March 8, 2020 at Accordius Health in Gastonia surrounded by her family. She was born on July 6, 1943 to the late Rev. Sherman and Elizabeth Lingerfelt Branch. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, Robert "Bobby" Hoyle, and two grandchildren, Ethan Hoyle Wheeler and Sophia Reese Wheeler. Barbara cherished and loved her grandchildren, dancing, bowling, ceramics, canning, baking and gardening.
Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Alfred "Al" Cheney V; daughters, Kimberly Whitaker Long and husband Larry and Alisa Hoyle Wheeler and husband Brian; stepson, Alfred "Freddie" Cheney VI and wife Britan; sisters, Pat Hamrick and husband J.T., Jerrie Welch and husband David, Ruth Helms and husband Jimmy, Cathy Honeycutt and husband Phil, Carol Nantz and husband Faron, and Doddie Gregory and husband Mike; brother, Rev. Sherman "Chuck" Branch and wife Debbie; 7 grandchildren, Kristin, Madison, Emma, Will, Eli, Jax, and Finn; 3 great grandchildren, Lukas, Ellison Kate, and Lillian. Barbara is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services to celebrate Barbara's life will be held, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Cramerton Freewill Baptist Church with Revs. Sherman Branch and Josh Baer officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m - 4:00 p.m prior to the service. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Lutheran Church Cemetery, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Robert J. Hoyle Scholarship Fund at Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 1910 Philadelphia Church Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020