Barbara Cheria Austin, 90, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Accordius Health in Gastonia.
She was born March 19, 1929, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Raymon and Agnes Franklin.
Barbara was a member of Faith Baptist Church and loved to sing.
She had a great love for the Lord and was a witness to all who were around her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C Austin; granddaughter, Heather Reneé Guin; and sister, Carolyn Creasman.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Cathy Guin; son, Joe Austin and wife, Patty; grandchildren, Curtis Austin and Shannon Ritzel; great-grandchildren, Anthony Guin and four others.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Robin Harris, will be held 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Potter's House Home for Women, 54 Burmil Dr., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020