Barbara Mauney Ford 64, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Kenneth Lee Mauney, Sr. and Margie Stroupe Mauney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Darrell Ford, Sr. and a brother, Kenneth Lee Mauney, Jr. She was a long time member of Alexis Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her children, Stephen Darrell Ford, Jr. and Dustin Trent Ford (Heather); her grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, and Parker Lee Ford; and great-grandchildren, Harley Marie and Haven Ann Hinson; as well as a sister Denise Boyce and a brother David Mauney.
A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alexis Baptist Church, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Alexis Baptist Church, 118 Alexis Church Rd., Alexis, NC 28006.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 30, 2019