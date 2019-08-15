|
CHARLOTTE - Barbara Cooper Hester, 81, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Elizabeth Richards Cooper. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husbands Tommy Hester, Sr. and William Cooper; her son, Tommy Hester, Jr.; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Sue Olmstead; her sisters, Nancy Horsley and Shirley Pate; and her Brother, Earl Cooper.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen H. Fox (Chris) and Deborah H. Olmstead; step-daughter, Pam Gamble (Mark); her sister, Sarah Barnhill; her brother, Grady Cooper; her grandchildren, Jimmy Honeycutt (Elizabeth), Aaron Olmstead, Curtis Fox, Christina, Leslie, Shannon, Mandi and Kristen and nine great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hester will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Friday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Goshen Free Will Baptist Church, 1300 W. Catawba Ave., Mount Holly, NC 28120 or to Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019