Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Finney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean (Decker) Finney


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean (Decker) Finney Obituary
1944 - 2019
GASTONIA – Barbara Jean Decker Finney, 75 passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Murphy, North Carolina to the late Leonard and Pearl Crowe Decker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Margaret Jenkins and a brother Bobby James Decker.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Harvey Maford Finney; loving son, Jason Finney and his beloved daughter, Isabelle Marie Finney; brothers, Jerry Ray Decker, Kenneth Decker and wife Mary Jane; sisters Wanda Bush and her husband Jerome, and Helen Shaw; a number of nieces and nephews.
All services will be private
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -