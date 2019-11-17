|
|
1944 - 2019
GASTONIA – Barbara Jean Decker Finney, 75 passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Murphy, North Carolina to the late Leonard and Pearl Crowe Decker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Margaret Jenkins and a brother Bobby James Decker.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Harvey Maford Finney; loving son, Jason Finney and his beloved daughter, Isabelle Marie Finney; brothers, Jerry Ray Decker, Kenneth Decker and wife Mary Jane; sisters Wanda Bush and her husband Jerome, and Helen Shaw; a number of nieces and nephews.
All services will be private
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019