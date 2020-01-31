|
1941 - 2020
GASTONIA – Barbara Jean Freeman Harkins, 78, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in White County, Georgia on April 7, 1941 to the late Millard Floyd and Annie Mae Allison Freeman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Tina Jean and Dina Mae; her sister, Rosa Lee Ashe, and a brother, Garnet Freeman.
Barbara Jean worked in many different fields of work during her lifetime. She had her nursing degree and worked in many hospitals over the years performing various tasks. She also worked as a secretary in textiles parts and worked at Raper's designing flowers.
Left to cherish her memories includes her husband of 59 years, William Harkins; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Clara Harkins; grandson, Christopher Lowery; great grandsons, C.J. and Mikey Lowery; brother, Earl Freeman; Alva Nell Wigley and Lamerle Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Smith officiating.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020