Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Harkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Harkins


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Harkins Obituary
1941 - 2020
GASTONIA – Barbara Jean Freeman Harkins, 78, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in White County, Georgia on April 7, 1941 to the late Millard Floyd and Annie Mae Allison Freeman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Tina Jean and Dina Mae; her sister, Rosa Lee Ashe, and a brother, Garnet Freeman.
Barbara Jean worked in many different fields of work during her lifetime. She had her nursing degree and worked in many hospitals over the years performing various tasks. She also worked as a secretary in textiles parts and worked at Raper's designing flowers.
Left to cherish her memories includes her husband of 59 years, William Harkins; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Clara Harkins; grandson, Christopher Lowery; great grandsons, C.J. and Mikey Lowery; brother, Earl Freeman; Alva Nell Wigley and Lamerle Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Smith officiating.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -