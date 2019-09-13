|
Barbara Jean Hadden Holmes 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 4, 1940, in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Thelma Thompson and Ralph N. Hadden.
Gathering of Family & Friends-446 Fawnbrook Lane, Gastonia, NC. Viewing- Friday 3-8pm House of Rosadale Visitation-Saturday 1-1:30 Christ Community Baptist Church 1128 N Ransom- Gastonia Funeral Services will follow directly after.
Services entrusted to House of Rosadale.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019