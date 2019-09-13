Home

Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
House of Rosadale Home of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Christ Community Baptist Church
1128 N Ransom
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Following Services
Christ Community Baptist Church
1128 N Ransom
Gastonia, NC
Barbara Jean (Hadden) Holmes


1940 - 2019
Barbara Jean (Hadden) Holmes Obituary
Barbara Jean Hadden Holmes 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 4, 1940, in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Thelma Thompson and Ralph N. Hadden.
Gathering of Family & Friends-446 Fawnbrook Lane, Gastonia, NC. Viewing- Friday 3-8pm House of Rosadale Visitation-Saturday 1-1:30 Christ Community Baptist Church 1128 N Ransom- Gastonia Funeral Services will follow directly after.
Services entrusted to House of Rosadale.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
