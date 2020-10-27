Barbara June Mantecón Cook, 49, of Gastonia, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born June 18, 1971, in Gaston County, daughter of Barbara Sandefur.
Barbara liked the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved dachshunds, especially her fur baby Rocky. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Sandefur.
Left to cherish her memories along with her mother are her son, Caleb Cook; daughter, Sarah Woody (Travis); step daughter, Hailey Cook; brothers, Manuel Mantecón, Marcelino Mantecón, Manolito Mantecón, Valentino Mantecón, Angel Mantecón; sister, Margarita Mantecón; and grandchildren, Madison Woody and Travis Woody Jr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 1:00-2:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2:00 pm, at the funeral home. Pastor Larry Lingafelt will be officiating.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pentecostal Worship Center Building Fund, 1704 E. Ozark Ave. Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.