TABOR CITY - Barbara Jean Brock Mooney, 79, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020. She was born in Indiana, daughter of the late George and Delia Lovell Brock. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Mooney, 3 brothers Hubert, Arthur and Walter Brock and 3 sisters Viola Miller, Bess Thompson and Mary Fisher. She was a former member of Second Baptist Church in Mount Holly and was a Moose lodge member in Shallotte, NC.
She is survived by 5 children including Gene Brock of Supply, NC and Johnny Mooney. Grandchildren Andrew and Angela Clark, Alexa Mooney, Liam and Angela Galloway. 2 brothers John and Dale Brock, a sister Betty Simpson, 2 sister in laws, 1 brother in law, 4 special friends Sharon Hill, Janie Calicut, Georgia Nixon, and Lois Wheeler and her adopted daughter Rhonda and husband David.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mooney will be held 11:00am Saturday June 27, 2020 at Finish Line Christian Center, 108 N Main Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Mooney family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.