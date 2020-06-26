Barbara Mooney
1941 - 2020
TABOR CITY - Barbara Jean Brock Mooney, 79, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020. She was born in Indiana, daughter of the late George and Delia Lovell Brock. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Mooney, 3 brothers Hubert, Arthur and Walter Brock and 3 sisters Viola Miller, Bess Thompson and Mary Fisher. She was a former member of Second Baptist Church in Mount Holly and was a Moose lodge member in Shallotte, NC.

She is survived by 5 children including Gene Brock of Supply, NC and Johnny Mooney. Grandchildren Andrew and Angela Clark, Alexa Mooney, Liam and Angela Galloway. 2 brothers John and Dale Brock, a sister Betty Simpson, 2 sister in laws, 1 brother in law, 4 special friends Sharon Hill, Janie Calicut, Georgia Nixon, and Lois Wheeler and her adopted daughter Rhonda and husband David.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mooney will be held 11:00am Saturday June 27, 2020 at Finish Line Christian Center, 108 N Main Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120.

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Mooney family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Finish Line Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Rest with the Lord Barbara.
Jean Brown
Family
June 23, 2020
To My Cousins and Family, I am sorry for your loss. Aunt Barbara will be missed. Prayers for all.
Love Always Dorothy
Dorothy Brady
Family
