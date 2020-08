Barbara Pauline "Polly" (Hoffman) Ward, 87, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday August 10, 2020 in the Singing Tower Garden at Gaston Memorial, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park. The staff at Carothers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ward family.



