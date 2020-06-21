GASTONIA, NC- Barbara Holland Rose passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Covenant Village at the age of 91. Born in Gastonia, NC on July 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Beeler and Grace Holland, and sister of the late Yates G. Holland.
She was a devoted wife to Loyd W. Rose , Jr. for 72 years. Barbara was an extraordinary homemaker who always enjoyed serving others. She had a treasured gift of hospitality and was a fabulous cook.
Barbara was active at First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed many ministries with the United Methodist Women, served as a scout leader, and worked to provide Meals on Wheels.
Bobbi, as she was known to family and friends will be missed by her beloved husband, Loyd W. Rose, Jr.; daughters, Shay Matthews and her husband, Houston, and Sally Kennington and her husband, Grady; grandchildren and their spouses, John and Mandi Matthews, Libby and Adam Bagerski, Sarah and Ben Addy, Katie and LeVar Moore, and Jake Kennington; great-grandchildren, Everett Addy, Mabel Bagerski, Ziggy Matthews and Holland Moore; sisters CheeChee Turner and her husband, Blair, and Jennie Phillips and her husband, Butch; numerous nieces and nephews.
A service of committal will be held privately for the family in the Memory Garden of the First United Methodist Church of Gastonia. Becky Greene, The Reverend Houston Matthews and The Reverend David Christy will officiate.
The Rose family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bobbi may be sent to the First United Methodist Church Capital Campaign, PO Box 218, Gastonia, NC 28053, or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The Rose family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bobbi may be sent to the First United Methodist Church Capital Campaign, PO Box 218, Gastonia, NC 28053, or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.