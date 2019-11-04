|
She Had a Beautiful Smile that Made Others Smile Too...
Barbara Hare Scott, born in Narrows, Virginia, passed away at age 66. A miracle of God, Barbara was strong in fighting a life-long and courageous battle of health problems. She inspired everyone who knew her, especially her family. A lady who consistently put others before herself, Barbara loved to take care of her family and will always be known for loving the holidays where she would decorate her home and prepare a feast for her family and friends. Barbara made it her mission to help others where she would take food and share her crafts that she so passionately made with love that touched people's hearts. Barbara was very active in her church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She was a loving and caring person to many people and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and anyone that ever met her.
Barbara's memories are carried on by her husband of 50 golden years, Michael Scott; one daughter and son in law: Melissa and Shane Hawkins of Dallas, North Carolina; one son and daughter in law: Mark and Jessica Scott of Gastonia, North Carolina; three grandchildren: Miranda and husband Preston Black, Alexis Hawkins, and McKinley Scott; ten siblings: Carl Hare, Jr. of Narrows, Virginia, Ruthie and Larry Connell of Newark, Ohio, Bill and Leslie Hare of Charlotte, North Carolina, Danny and Dee Hare of Stanley, North Carolina, David and Nuria of Dallas, North Carolina, Brenda Ball of Orange, Virginia, Chucky and Alison of Sumerduck, Virginia, Dee-Dee Boyd of Terra Haute, Indiana, Becky Hare of Culpepper, Virginia, Tina Graham of Ghent, West Virginia; one brother in law: Danny Spurlin (husband of the late Bonnie Spurlin); many nieces and nephews also survive.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Carl Hare and Maxine Candler. She was also preceded in death by one sister: Bonnie Spurling.
Barbara's family will receive guests from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Tuesday - November 5, 2019, at the Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Gastonia Church of Christ, 1919 North New Hope Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Dean Meadows delivering words of comfort and hope to Barbara's family and friends.
Graveside and committal will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the at www.kidney.org
