Barbara Sue Duncan, 75, formerly of Loris, SC, passed away February 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born December 14, 1943 in Bakesburg, SC, daughter of the late Walter Duncan and Patricia Lewis.
Barbara worked with the Horry County Council on Aging.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and loved bowling, seamstress work, shagging, and disco dancing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James David Davenport Jr., three brothers, and two sisters.
Left to cherish Barbara's memories are her daughters, Lisa Davenport and Kim Friday, both of Gastonia; brothers, Walter Duncan and wife Christa, Larry Duncan, Gary Duncan and wife Rita; sister, Judine Bailey and husband David; grandson, Garrett Friday; granddaughter, Jamie Friday; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A memorial service, officiated by Dr. Joan Martin, will be held 4 pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019