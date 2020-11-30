1/1
Barbara (Forbes) Tarlton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Barbara Forbes Tarlton, 79, of Gastonia, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was born January 7, 1941 in Gastonia, a daughter of the late Wilson Alexander and Alice Rankin Forbes.
Barbara attended Gaston County Schools and graduated from Appalachian State University. Upon graduating, she was employed by the Pioneer Girls Scout Council and taught Health and Physical Education at Hunter Huss High School. After many years of being a stay at home mom, Barbara worked part-time as a GED teacher at Gaston College, substitute teacher, and Blood Services Director for the Red Cross. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gastonia and Banner Elk Methodist Church in Boone, NC. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother.
Survivors of Barbara include her children, Leslie Tarlton Poole and husband Bobby; David M. Tarlton, Jr. and Kristina Tarlton; all of Gastonia; grandchildren, Meredith and Adam Poole, Sara, Christian, and Tripp Tarlton; her four siblings and spouses, Bill and Loretta Forbes; Charlotte and Tom Matherlee; Henry and Alice Forbes; David and Pat Forbes; numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Dr. Matthew Burton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. The service will be streamed live and the link may be found at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Tarlton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
McLean Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
02:00 PM
streamed live and the link may be found at www.McLeanFuneral.com
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
02:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
So many great memories with concession stands, BBQ fund raisers and family visits. Have missed you all for several years and was glad to know she was here. Wish we could have more time together to reminisce. She and your dad were so great and 2 of my favorite people in Gastonia. Thoughts and prayers for you all. I am sure she is happy to be with Mike again.
Shirley Jensen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved