GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Barbara Forbes Tarlton, 79, of Gastonia, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was born January 7, 1941 in Gastonia, a daughter of the late Wilson Alexander and Alice Rankin Forbes.
Barbara attended Gaston County Schools and graduated from Appalachian State University. Upon graduating, she was employed by the Pioneer Girls Scout Council and taught Health and Physical Education at Hunter Huss High School. After many years of being a stay at home mom, Barbara worked part-time as a GED teacher at Gaston College, substitute teacher, and Blood Services Director for the Red Cross. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gastonia and Banner Elk Methodist Church in Boone, NC. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother.
Survivors of Barbara include her children, Leslie Tarlton Poole and husband Bobby; David M. Tarlton, Jr. and Kristina Tarlton; all of Gastonia; grandchildren, Meredith and Adam Poole, Sara, Christian, and Tripp Tarlton; her four siblings and spouses, Bill and Loretta Forbes; Charlotte and Tom Matherlee; Henry and Alice Forbes; David and Pat Forbes; numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Dr. Matthew Burton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. The service will be streamed live and the link may be found at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
