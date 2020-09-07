CHERRYVILLE- Barbara Ann Bailey Williams, age 75, of Elm Street, formerly of Belmont, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born February 25, 1945 in Cleveland County to the late Theo and Hazel McCraw Bailey.
Barbara was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist church, Belmont, and faithfully attended First Baptist Church, Cherryville until her death.
She was preceded in death by her dedicated husband of 49 years, M. Barry Williams; and numerous aunts and uncles, including Jo McCraw, and John McCraw.
She is survived by her son, Brian Williams of Cherryville; aunts, Jerene Landreth, Gaynell Bailey, and Nancy Curtis; brothers-in-law, Wallace Williams (Kathleen), and Frank Williams; sister-in-law, Iris Rowe; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday September 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Cherryville with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner officiating.
Mrs. Williams will Lie In State from 2:00pm to 2:45pm prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Interment will follow Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Belmont, NC.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Cherryville, or Friendship Baptist Church, Belmont.
