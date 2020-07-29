SMYRNA, S.C. - Barbara Ann Barnes Wilson, 77, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Barbara was born on July 17, 1943 to the late Reid Barnes and Lillie Cook Barnes. She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Wayne (Junior) Wilson, son, Rickey Wilson (Jane), daughter, Marie Baird (Gene), daughter in law, Sheela Wilson, grandchildren, Michael Wilson (Ashley), Trey Wilson (Jaylene), Elizabeth Shuford (Dalton), Addison Baird, step grandchild, Kelly Morgan, great grandchildren, Cole Wilson, Dakota Shuford, Konner Wilson, Aubrey Wilson, step great grandchildren, Tobias Issac Wilson, and Ryleigh Guilford.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Wilson.
Memorials may be made to Smyrna Fire Department, 1052 S. Main Street, Smyrna, S.C. 29743.
