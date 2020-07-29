GASTONIA - Barbett Watson Thorn, 64, of Gastonia passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 11:00 am at Costner Funeral Home, with Pastor Reginald McClean of Fishing Creek Baptist Church officiating.



Arrangements are by Costner Funeral Home.



Barbett was born in Clover, SC to George Arthur Watson and Louise Dulin Watson on May 2, 1956. She was the youngest of eight children. She was educated by the Gaston County school system and was the first black student to integrate Lowell Elementary School. She enlisted in the United States Army in 1974 where she met her husband, fellow soldier Charles Hogan Thorn. They married in September 1974, and she became a widow following his death in August 1981.

She graduated from Gaston College's Phlebotomy program and with honors from the Practical Nursing diploma program. She was both a certified Phlebotomist and a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She worked as a private duty nurse for Bayada Home Health Care for many years until she fell ill in 2016.

Barbett enjoyed spending time with her children, her extended family, and was a loyal, avid fan of The Golden Girls sitcom. She faithfully watched the show almost daily starting from its original airing in 1985 until her death.

Barbett is preceded in death by both of her parents, five of her siblings, and her husband.

She is survived by: both of her daughters, Dr. Tamara Idette Thorn of Richmond Hill, GA and Jessica Hollis Thorn, M.ED of Gastonia, NC; her sister Doris Watson of Gastonia, NC; her brother Jimmy Watson of St. Louis, MI; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to The Cathy Mabry Cloninger Center, a domestic violence shelter in Gastonia.

The family of Barbett wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis center, Carolinas Medical Center Transplant Team, Dr. Kevin Lamm, and Dr. Francisco Valedon, along with the many nurses and social workers who assisted in her care.



Barbett's family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Levine and Dickson Hospice House, who cared for her in the final week of her life.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store