Barbie Putnam
SHELBY - Barbie Lee Carpenter Putnam, age 52, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Grace Hospital in Morganton. Born in Gaston County on April 23, 1968 she is the daughter of Larry Franklin Carpenter and the late Shirley Diane Canipe Carpenter. She attended Morganton School for the Deaf and was a hard worker who was employed as a Cafeteria Aide for the state of North Carolina.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Toni Annette Carpenter Mace.

Barbie is survived by her father Larry Carpenter and one sister Elizabeth Williams and husband Rev. Jeffery Williams as well as four nieces and one nephew, all of Gastonia

Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at West Franklin Baptist Church 450 S. Myrtle School Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052 with Rev. Jeffery Williams officiating. Inurnment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.

If attendees wish they may wear face coverings and practice social distancing, though it is not required.

Memorial donations may be made to Morganton School for the Deaf 517 W Fleming Dr, Morganton, NC 28655

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
West Franklin Baptist Church
NOV
10
Interment
Hollywood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
